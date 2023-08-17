Lt. Gov. says Trump indictment ‘politically motivated,’ welcomes special prosecutor

ATLANTA — Georgia’s lieutenant governor is now speaking publicly after a state agency announced it will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate his involvement with the false electors in the Georgie election interference case.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones accuses Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of political grandstanding.

He is never mentioned by name in the 98-page indictment of Donald Trump and others including three of the 16 false electors.

Jones was one of the 16, but sources confirm he is listed in the indictment as unindicted co-conspirator individual No. 8.

The indictment accuses all the false electors of breaking the law by impersonating real electors and by signing and transmitting this document to Washington as part of a scheme to overthrow the Georgia election.

But a judge prevented Willis from prosecuting Jones because of her ties with his political rival in the election.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News reporter Richard Elliot on Thursday, Jones came out swinging at Willis’ investigation and indictment, calling them politically motivated.

“I don’t think there’s any question, but you know, it’s been two and a half years and a lot of grandstanding and self-promotion and things of that nature, and I think it’s a waste of taxpayer money,” Jones said.

On Wednesday, Pete Skandalakis of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council said he planned to appoint a special prosecutor to look into Jones’ involvement in this case - something state law requires him to do.

Jones told Elliot he welcomes the investigation.

“We knew it was coming and we welcome the opportunity to talk with somebody who’s not politically motivated and biased and just tell the truth and tell our side of the story,” Jones said.

Elliot did reach out to Willis’ office for comment on this story, but they declined.

©2023 Cox Media Group