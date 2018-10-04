Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 89
L 68

!
Traffic
BREAKING NEWS:

1 dead from West Nile Virus in DeKalb County, officials say.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Mostly Clear
H 89° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 68°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 68°
  • clear-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Local
No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida
Close

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
LSU coach Ed Orgeron applauds on the sideline after a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. LSU won 45-16. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida

Updated:
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Here are some things to watch during Week 6 of the Southeastern Conference football season:

GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida: The Tigers have been among the biggest surprises in the SEC this season, vaulting into the nation's elite after victories over Miami and Auburn . They'll hit the road to face a resurgent Florida program, which lost to Kentucky in the second week of the season but responded with three straight wins, including back-to-back road victories over Tennessee and Mississippi State .

MATCHUP OF THE WEEK: Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb vs. Georgia CB Deandre Baker. Two weeks after he helped Georgia hold Missouri's Emanuel Hall without a catch, Baker gets to match up with another of the SEC's top receivers when the second-ranked Bulldogs host Vanderbilt. Lipscomb has 43 catches for 480 yards and six touchdowns to lead the SEC in all three categories (though Hall actually has more yards receiving per game).

NUMBERS GAME: No. 1 Alabama has scored at least 45 points in each of its five games. This is the first time Alabama ever has scored 45-plus points in five straight games. ... No. 13 Kentucky (5-0) is seeking its first 6-0 start since 1950, when the Wildcats won their first 10 games. ... Saturday's Kentucky-Texas A&M game marks the first time these two teams have faced each other since 1953. ... LSU is one of only four Football Bowl Subdivision teams that haven't thrown an interception this season. The others are Kansas, Georgia Southern and Boise State. ... Mississippi State is one of four FBS teams that haven't lost a fumble this season. The others are No. 12 Central Florida, No. 14 Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette. ... Florida has scored 43 points off turnovers. Last year, the Gators scored 44 points off turnovers all season.

UPSET WATCH: Kentucky is 3-0 against SEC competition and has jumped to No. 13 in the national rankings, but Las Vegas is still a little skeptical. The Wildcats are 5½-point underdogs heading into their road game against Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off an unimpressive 24-17 victory over Arkansas , which has a 1-4 record.

IMPACT PERFORMER: Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen is the reigning SEC defensive player of the week after delivering three sacks and forcing a fumble in a 24-10 victory over South Carolina. Allen has six sacks and 10 ½ tackles for loss this season to lead the SEC in both categories.

___

AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tennessee, and David Brandt in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this story.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Related

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks

Close

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida

Photo Credit: 13
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks

Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb

Close

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida

Photo Credit: 16
Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker

Close

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida

Photo Credit: 18
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker

Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr.

Close

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida

Photo Credit: 26
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen

Close

No. 5 LSU puts undefeated record to test at No. 22 Florida

Photo Credit: 41
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Man stayed in restaurant while leashed dog died outside on hot sidewalk, police say
    Man stayed in restaurant while leashed dog died outside on hot sidewalk, police say
    A Newnan man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police said he left his dog tied up along a sidewalk outside a restaurant to die in the 'extreme heat.'  Investigators said in a police report that Jon Schuck “continue(d) to sit inside of the restaurant' Tuesday afternoon knowing that his 'dog had just died outside' and could not provide the officer “with a legitimate reason” why he didn’t do anything.  The responding officer said a group of people had gathered around the dog when he arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call about the dog. Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is speaking with investigators about this arrest, for a LIVE report starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. A witness told the responding officer that she had “been chasing Mr. Schuck all day about leaving the dog in the heat tied up on a leash,” according to a police report.  Another witness said he had approached Schuck after seeing his dog was having a hard time breathing. He said Schuck “walked around outside, put a newspaper under the dog`s head, went back inside and continued to drink his beverage.” Schuck was taken to Coweta County Jail where he was later released on $325 bond. His dog was taken to the Auburn University Veterinary Science Division for a necropsy.
  • Thousands of Northern California hotel workers join strike
    Thousands of Northern California hotel workers join strike
    Thousands of housekeepers, cooks and other workers at Marriott-affiliated hotels went on strike in San Francisco and San Jose Thursday after months of negotiations for a wage increase. Unite Here Local 2 union spokesman Ted Waechter says about 2,500 Marriott hotel workers were picketing outside at least seven hotels in downtown San Francisco, the heart of the city's tourist area. The hotels include the Ritz-Carlton, the Palace Hotel, the W Hotel and the Marriott Marquis. The strike comes at the height of the city's busy convention season that brings tens of thousands of people to the city, but the company said its hotels would continue operating normally. Nearly 99 percent of the union's members authorized a strike last month. Waechter said many union members have to work at least a second job to make ends meet. Workers are also seeking greater protection from harassment from guests. Maryland-based Marriott says its proposal matches the 'economic terms' of the last contract and does not propose any benefit changes. 'During the strike our hotels are open, and we stand ready to provide excellent service to our guests,' the company said in a statement. 'While we respect our associates' rights to participate in this work stoppage, we also will welcome any associate who chooses to continue to work.' Hotel workers said walked out at seven Marriott hotels in Boston on Wednesday in what union organizers said was that city's first hotel union strike. The union says similar strikes are being considered in San Diego, Detroit, Seattle, Oakland and Honolulu. Marriott's portfolio includes over 6,700 hotels in 130 countries, spanning 30 brands. Marriott said it became the world's largest hotel company after its 2016 acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
  • Texas House race may test educated women's dismay over Trump
    Texas House race may test educated women's dismay over Trump
    Lizzie Pannill Fletcher was about to start her senior year of high school when she locked arms with other demonstrators and kept anti-abortion activists from overrunning a Planned Parenthood clinic near the famed Astrodome, where the 1992 Republican National Convention was in full swing. Now running for Congress as a political novice, Fletcher wants to win a seat representing some of Houston's toniest enclaves that had already been Republican-controlled for 25 years on that scorching August day — and have remained so for the quarter century-plus since. The district chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016, and Fletcher is hoping that voters disillusioned with the president — especially well-educated women — can help her topple nine-term Republican incumbent Rep. John Culberson. Suburban women souring on Trump, even when they previously supported Republicans, have lifted Democrats to upset victories or near ones during recent elections in the Washington suburbs of northern Virginia, in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. Similar party-switching women could help flip congressional seats in states like New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California in November. But such defections may be harder in a race where the challenger is so proudly pro-abortion rights, especially in deep-red Texas. Couple that with Fletcher's background as an ambitious, high-powered attorney and bona fide glass-ceiling breaker, and the result could test whether many right-leaning women are angry enough at the president to embrace a candidate they'd normally shy away from. Fletcher says it's a test she'll pass, saying she believes many women 'understand that family planning is essential to women's economic and emotional wellbeing and the wellbeing of their families.' 'That value crosses party lines,' Fletcher said. 'When I was in high school and volunteering at Planned Parenthood, there were a lot of women who were Republican women that supported Planned Parenthood.' More Texans generally support abortion rights than not, but the issue could be a tough sell among Republicans. A Quinnipiac University Poll from August showed that 56 percent of GOP voters favored a full or partial ban on the procedure. And Republicans are numerous here — more than 38,000 people voted in the Republican primary in March compared to around 33,000 on the Democratic side . Running west of downtown to upscale neighborhoods around Rice University and into well-to-do suburbs, Culberson's district features mansions on manicured lawns, gated communities, French-style villas, top-dollar boutiques and the Houston Country Club. The median annual household income over $71,000 is 25 percent higher than the rest of Texas and the nation, and nearly a fifth of residents have post-graduate degrees. Republicans have dominated here since first sending George H.W. Bush, who still lives in the district, to Congress in 1966. But Trump lost to Clinton by 1.4 percentage points after Mitt Romney topped Barack Obama by 21 four years earlier. Culberson won re-election by 12 points two years ago. The 62-year-old congressman says it's a mistake to assume that women offended by Trump's reputation, notably the allegations of philandering, payoffs to mistresses and coarse remarks, would react by lashing out at him. One of his campaign offices shares space with a political group called the Village Republican Women and he's planning an event in two weeks with Gov. Greg Abbott's wife, Cecilia, to energize female supporters. 'This district will simply not support that kind of extreme left-wing agenda,' Culberson said of Fletcher's abortion rights advocacy. He argues he's used his post on the powerful House Appropriations Committee to secure federal funding for post-Hurricane Harvey rebuilding, for cutting taxes and for reducing federal spending. His yard signs declare, 'Culberson keeps his word.' That's good enough for supporter Claire Silliman, who said she's voting for Culberson despite Trump being a possible liability. 'It could be a tough year for Republicans,' Silliman conceded. Julianne Blodgett, a 47-year-old stay-at-home mom, said the president 'knows he has no filter on his mouth' adding, 'I didn't vote for him to be my pastor. Some of the things he said and did make me cringe.' But she also said she can't see many in the district voting for an ardent abortion rights supporter. Polls showing women's support softening for Trump and congressional Republicans come amid anger fanned by the #MeToo movement and about GOP efforts to weaken the Obama administration's health care law without devising an alternative. Some women 'would normally vote Republican,' said Washington-based Democratic stategist Brad Bannon, 'but they're not this year.' A graduate of Kenyon College in Ohio and Virginia's College of William & Mary Law School, Fletcher, 43, became the first female partner of a high-profile corporate law firm in 2015. She says she'd like to appeal to the 33,000 people of both sexes who voted for Clinton and Culberson in 2016. But she also says 55 percent of district voters are women and has organized fundraisers and other events geared toward them, helping her outraise her opponent and rake in $1 million-plus heading into November. She stresses that it's time for women to have more power, not fears about losing it: 'They're concerned about the rollback of rights that they've fought hard to achieve.' But some Houstonians say that her empowering women message isn't enough to change their minds. 'It's not a woman versus a man,' said Shelly deZevallos, a 50-year-old co-owner of a private West Houston Airport. 'It's who's going to be right for the job.' ___ Sign up for 'Politics in Focus,' a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from across the United States leading up to the 2018 midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw
  • Falcons catching no breaks with injuries on defense
    Falcons catching no breaks with injuries on defense
    Takk McKinley says nobody feels sorry for the Atlanta Falcons' injury-ravaged defense. The second-year pass rusher makes a good point. Atlanta earned a playoff berth the past two years with a mostly healthy defense, but it's a different story this season. The Falcons (1-3) are reeling now that Grady Jarrett, their best interior lineman, is the fourth defensive starter to miss Sunday's game at Pittsburgh (1-2-1). 'It sucks not having Grady out there, but we can't be sad, because the Steelers won't be sad about it,' McKinley said. 'They won't.' Jarrett's ankle injury comes with the team's best linebacker, Deion Jones, already out another six weeks and starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen done for the season. After allowing 80 points combined and losing their past two games in the closing seconds, the Falcons rank third-worst in scoring, fifth-worst in total yards and second-worst in third-down percentage. They're a banged-up group that can't seem to catch a break. Starting end Vic Beasley is nursing a sore ankle and has been limited in practice this week. Reserve end Derrick Shelby has been limited with a groin injury and hasn't played since the Week 2 win over Carolina. Injuries at safety has given starting jobs to Damontae Kazee, who played in 16 games as a reserve last year, and rookie Isaiah Oliver, who played exclusively at cornerback in his last two seasons at Colorado. Coaches have leaned heavily on Kazee to tone down his aggressiveness following a penalty in preseason and an ejection for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. And the staff is working with Oliver, who made a big mistake last week against Cincinnati. Coordinator Marquand Manuel called zone coverage, and Oliver was playing too far in front when A.J. Green dashed behind him for the winning touchdown catch. 'Going forward, I told the guys that you can't line up without talking to one person,' Manuel said. 'It's the growing pains that you have to go through, but that's a part of it. It's new guys talking to new guys, and guys that have experience, we need them to talk more. And the guys that don't have it, we need you to talk to guys that have it. That's where communication starts.' Losing Jarrett is substantial enough that the Falcons will use a three-man rotation of Jack Crawford and Terrell McClain, a pair of longtime veterans, and Michael Bennett, who was signed this week after injuries allowed him to play in just one game last year with Jacksonville, to fill his spot. Rookie Deadrin Senat, a third-round pick, will take most of the snaps at nose tackle, where Crawford and McClain have split starts this year. Coach Dan Quinn added that third-string end Steven Means, signed last month, might have to help out on the inside, too. Trying to restore some order for his defense, Quinn has spent the past few days emphasizing better fundamentals in tackling, ball-hawking, pass rush and communication. 'None of those are scheme-related,' Quinn said. 'None of those are wholesale changes. It's a matter of us doing specifically those four things really well, and that's why I think you'll see this group get better quickly because of those four things.' There was some progress last week. Missed tackles dropped from 15 the week before to 'single digits,' as Quinn described it, against Cincinnati. Kazee got his first career interception, and McKinley, after missing the Week 3 loss to New Orleans with a groin injury, returned to have his first three-sack game. Linebacker Duke Riley says McKinley brought some swagger back to the defense. 'We can't make the excuses that we don't have the guys,' Riley said. 'We have the right guys in the room. We've just got to own up to it and be closers.' ___ For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Cincinnati city leaders replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day 
    Cincinnati city leaders replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day 
    After previous failed attempts, Cincinnati city leaders voted to recognize Indigenous People’s Day as an alternative celebration to Columbus Day. >> Read more trending news  The holiday, celebrated Monday, honors the civilizations that lived in this country before European exploration and colonization.  City leaders rejected a similar motion in 2016, WCPO reported. This time it passed by a 6-2 margin, with two council members abstaining from the vote, WCPO reported. 'I thought it was actually going to pass (in 2016), and when it didn't, it was heartbreaking,' Guy Jones, a member of the Lakota tribe, told WCPO. 'When it was announced that it passed, I was like, 'Finally. Finally.'' Berkeley, California, was the first city to honor Indigenous People’s Day in 1992. The holiday is celebrated across the country, including in Seattle, Denver and Los Angeles.
  • National Taco Day: Atlanta deals, specials and the best places to take down a taco
    National Taco Day: Atlanta deals, specials and the best places to take down a taco
    Taco Tuesday is great and all, but National Taco Day (Thursday, Oct. 4)  is when the real celebration goes down. Check out these spots around metro Atlanta to chow down on everyone's Mexican staple, or try some great recipes for making your own at home. All deals are for Oct. 4 only unless otherwise noted.  Looking for cheap tacos and specials? ATL Taco.  The Lenox Square spot from the team behind The Federal is turning Taco Day into a celebration. All week long, diners can spin a prize wheel for prizes and get $1 house tequila shots, $5 32-ounce draft beers and $3 Chicha Morada cocktails with Captain Morgan rum. A DJ will be on hand from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4. ﻿Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-841-7559, atl-taco.com/ Babalu Tapas and Tacos : Tacos will be $2 throughout the day. Choose between bibb lettuce cups or corn masa tortillas. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 404-900-9595, eatbabalu.com/ bartaco . The restaurant will serve its #bartacosecret Miso Cod Taco with spiel cod marinated in a blonde miso with sesame aoli, pickled cucumber and shoshito. Locations in West Midtown, Chastain and Inman Park. bartaco.com/   Chido & Padre’s.  Celebrate Taco Day from  6:30-9:30 p.m. with $6 Casamigos tequila margaritas, $3 beer selections and live music. Vote  online  to help choose the featured taco of the day.  ﻿128 E. Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com/   Chuy's Tex-Mex : Get a free meal if you come in dressed as a taco. In addition, get $1 off Modelo beers, $1 Patron floaters and add a crispy beef taco to any meal for $1.  Locations at Akers Mill, Kennesaw and Perimeter, chuys.com/ Fuzzy's Taco Shop : Get $1 breakfast and Baja-style tacos from open to close. 5325 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta. 678-916-7674, fuzzystacoshop.com/ Huey Luey’s . Get one free signature taco with any purchase (limit to the first 500 guests, no substitutions, dine-in only). Also look for 16-oz. Texas Margaritas for $8.  ﻿Locations in Acworth, Hiram and Sandy Springs. hueylueys.com/   Guaco Joe’s . Get $2 tacos all day long. ﻿2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 770-801-0020, guacojoes.com/   Moe’s . Moe’s Loyalty members get a buy two tacos, get one free deal from Oct. 4-7.  ﻿Various locations, moes.com/   Monterrey Roswell . ﻿Get $2 street tacos all day long. ﻿2300 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-650-0430, monterreyroswell.com/   On the Border: The chain is $8.99 endless ground beef and chicken tinga tacos all day long, along with Mexican rice, refried beans and chips and salsa. In addition, get 15 percent off all catering orders of Taco Buffets totaling $200 or more.  Locations in Buckhead, Alpharetta, Buford, Duluth and Kennesaw. ontheborder.com ﻿Red Pepper Taqueria . Get $3 Taco Barbacoa with smoked brisket, pickled onion and guajillo salsa.  Locations in Brookhaven, Buckhead and Decatur. eatredpepper.com/   Taqueria Tsunami . Dine in and receive a free taco of your choice when you purchase a beverage. Limit one taco offer per person.  ﻿Locations in Marietta, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Woodstock and Athens. taqueriatsunami.com/   Taco Bell: The chain is bringing back its 'gift box' of four tacos for $5, featuring Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco and a classic Crunch Taco which all come wrapped in gift paper and served in a gift box. Various locations, tacobell.com Taco Fiesta : Tacos are $1.50 all day; upgrade to supreme for .50 more. The first 20 people in line get a free taco.  3055 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta. 678-867-9001, itsatacofiesta.com/ Tin Lizzy’s.  Get $2 street tacos with a choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak or carnitas. ﻿Various metro Atlanta locations including East Cobb, Emory Point, downtown Atlanta, Midtown and Buford. tinlizzyscantina.com/   This article was written by Yvonne Zusel, Atlanta Restaurant Scene.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.