Looming government shutdown prompts change of schedule for former Pres. Carter birthday party

ATLANTA — America could be just days away from a government shutdown, which could force some federal employees to work without pay, impact travel plans, and possibly put social programs like food stamps in jeopardy.

If even a short-term funding bill doesn’t pass, the government would shut down at midnight on Sunday, and federal workers have already been warned a shutdown is likely.

While lawmakers have not been able to negotiate a bill to keep the United States government running, the swath of potential impacts is spurring some changes of plan right here in Atlanta.

At the Carter Presidential Library, where a pause on federal funds have prompted staff to reschedule former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday bash.

Due to the looming possibility of a government shutdown, the Carter Presidential Library chose to reschedule festivities to ensure they can still hold the celebration.

No agreement in the House and Senate means a shutdown is on the horizon for Sunday, impacting all federal employees in the U.S. and abroad, with few exceptions.

The problem is, Sunday is also former President Carter’s birthday, so the Library is moving the party up a day.

Visitors to the Carter Presidential Library signed the birthday card for the former president, who turns 99 years old in just a few days.

Tony Clark, director of the Library’s public affairs, confirmed in the event of a shutdown, the museum will shut down, too.

The Carter Presidential Library is part of the National Archives, adding it to the list of impacted institutions that will have to close while Congress works to fund the government again.

Clark said the change of plans was in line with the museum’s namesake president’s attitude.

“So, embracing President Carter’s brand of optimism, the Library staff simply announced it would push up the date of the birthday celebration to Saturday,” Clark said. “We anticipate being open, we’re hopeful that we’re open, but we want to celebrate, and so we’re starting early to give everybody a chance to take part.”

With some 140,000 civilian and military federal employees here, Georgia will feel an impact if the government shuts down, even though some staff will still have to work.

That’s the case for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents will have to report for duty, even if they don’t get paid until the shutdown ends.

Andrew Gobeil, Director of Airport Communications, said the average traveler shouldn’t see delays but encourages them to arrive early.

“We’re monitoring the situation right now, and we will make sure that we implement any mitigation procedures as necessary in the event of a shutdown,” Gobeil said.

Meanwhile, the Carter birthday party is set for Saturday, and barring a shutdown, Sunday, too.

Admission to the event is equal to the president’s age, just 99 cents.

