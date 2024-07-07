Longtime Atlanta Braves skipper, HOF Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves took care of business Saturday defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1.

While the home team did not need luck, the appearance of a Braves legend and staple made a rare appearance.

Bobby Cox, former Atlanta Braves player and manager, appeared at Truist Park Saturday evening, where he was met with a rousing ovation from fans and Braves faithful.

In 2019, Cox suffered a stroke and has only been seen a few times in public since then.

Cox served 25 years as the team’s manager and led the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, including the World Series championship in 1995.

Over his career, he managed 4,505 games and compiled a 2,504-2,001 record (.556).

In 2014, Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with two of his big three starting pitchers, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine.







