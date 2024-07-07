Local

Longtime Atlanta Braves skipper, HOF Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park

By WSBTV

Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox throws out the first pitch before the start of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of a National League Division Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves took care of business Saturday defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1.

While the home team did not need luck, the appearance of a Braves legend and staple made a rare appearance.

Bobby Cox, former Atlanta Braves player and manager, appeared at Truist Park Saturday evening, where he was met with a rousing ovation from fans and Braves faithful.

In 2019, Cox suffered a stroke and has only been seen a few times in public since then.

Cox served 25 years as the team’s manager and led the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, including the World Series championship in 1995.

Over his career, he managed 4,505 games and compiled a 2,504-2,001 record (.556).

In 2014, Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with two of his big three starting pitchers, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine.



0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!