Long Island man arrested for sex crimes involving a child in Gwinnett County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Long Island man arrested for sex crimes involving a child in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man is arrested on Long Island, New York, for sex crimes involving a child in Gwinnett County.

New York state police arrested 41-year-old Oswin Padilla of Hampton Bays as part of an investigation by the Duluth Police Department.

The victim’s mother found a number of explicit messages and photos between the two and reported it to police.

Padilla told police he used social media accounts including including Messenger, WhatsApp, Discord, Telegram, TikTok and Instagram to seek out explicit content from minors, even when he knew their age.

Padilla was charged with four counts of Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child less than 16.

He’s awaiting extradition to Georgia.

