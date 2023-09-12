Local tennis coach, players react to Coco Gauff’s historic win

ATLANTA — Coco Gauff earned her first major tennis title on Saturday, September 9, defeating second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final of the U.S. Open.

Local tennis coach Samuel Kennedy remembered a young Coco Gauff.

“I knew she was going to come through. She’s a winner,” said Kennedy.

He played mini tennis against the 6-year-olg Gauff in metro Atlanta.

“I would beat her and she would be so mad, but that’s that competitive spirit that she has,” Kennedy explained to Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Coach Kennedy said Gauff’s win not only inspires other young people but draws more attention to the sport itself.

Beginning Thursday, the South Fulton Tennis Center is hosting the HBCU National Tennis Championships.

“I just feel free when I play,” said 16-year-old Naomi Blanks.

She said she believes the upcoming tournament and Gauff’s win encouraged young Black players to dream big.

“When you see someone who looks like you and not too far from your age, it makes you feel like you can do anything,” Blanks said.

Fellow tennis player, Kameron McIntosh-Ross agreed.

“It definitely opens up Black people’s idea of tennis,” said McIntosh.

“What she’s going to do for tennis is going to be amazing,” Coach Kennedy said.





