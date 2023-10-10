Local residents unsure if loved ones are safe, other residents stuck as war in Israel continues

ATLANTA - Many people here in Atlanta are trying to contact their loved ones, not knowing whether they are safe or not.

It was an emotional night in the building, but some people are hoping to find a silver lining and support.

Some spent the day talking with people who are either stuck in Israel or have loved ones or friends over there.

Throughout the evening, a community stood together at the Chabad (huh-baad) of Cobb to support those feeling the pain.

One person, Yuval David, says he has lost several friends.

“On Saturday, I immediately knew I had three friends who were killed. Now, that number is a dozen...12 that I know as a fact are gone,” said David.

In all, the ambush and war have killed more than 1,400 people in three days.

“These are not only numbers. These are people. These are friends. They are parents, mothers, and fathers. They are children, brothers and sisters,” said David.

Other Georgia residents are safe but stuck.

Art Cohen is on vacation in Jerusalem, but now his trip is spent in hotel rooms and bunkers as he tries to find a way home to Marietta.

“We were booked on a flight that was canceled. We were booked on another flight to London tomorrow that was canceled,” said Cohen.

It’s part of the uncertainty that is part of the whole conflict.

Leaving those a thousand miles away to do what they can---- to pray—and keep faith.

“We’re with friends, and we will hold hands and try to get through this,” he said.

