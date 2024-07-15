Local GA leaders give insight as they head to Republican National Convention

ATLANTA — All eyes are on Milwaukee ahead of the Republican National Convention. While most Georgians are watching from afar, some folks from Metro Atlanta are seeing it live and in person.

“That’s the theme of tonight, the red, white and brew party,” said Marci McCarthy, Dekalb County GOP Chairman.

McCarthy gave a firsthand look via Zoom from one of Sunday night’s events.

McCarthy is among 59 delegates from Georgia and several first responders who are attending the convention which will begin just two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

“The assets will remain the same. The support will remain the same. We are there to support Milwaukee Police and if any issues come up with public order, we will be there to assist,” said Sandy Springs PIO Sgt. Leon Millholland.

Earlier this year, Milwaukee Police reached out to agencies across the country to help during the RNC and Sandy Springs is the only Georgia department that was able to answer the call.

“We’ve got 8 officers and one firefighter,” said Sgt. Millholland. “They are going up as part of the Quick Response Taskforce.”

This is not the first time Sandy Springs has put boots on the ground for political events. They deployed resources for the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

“I just want to commend law enforcement across the board,” said McCarthy. “We feel safe here in Milwaukee.”



