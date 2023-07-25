Local doctor speaks out after helping sick passengers on Las Vegas to Atlanta flight

LAS VEGAS — For the first time Dr. Raymond Dickey is talking about the chaotic moments on the Delta flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

The plane got stuck on the runway without any air conditioning for four hours last week.

Dickey said the plane got extremely hot within minutes. That’s when he noticed several people who passed out on the plane because of the heat.

“She was saying that it was harder for her to breathe a little bit. The highest that weekend was like 117/118, but that day I’m thinking 111-115 degrees.”

Dickey said he and two other nurses jumped into action, to render aid. A photo of Dr. Dickey assisting one of the passengers went viral.

“We got them hooked up to some oxygen, had the First Aid Kit that the flight attendants gave us,” Dickey said. “We gave them oxygen and checked their blood pressure, checked their heart rate, elevated their legs and tried to keep them cool until EMS got there.”

Dickey also tried to comfort their loved ones nearby, “Just tried to keep everything calm, cool and collected. I wanted to let them know everything was going to be alright.”

" I wouldn’t call myself a hero. I just did the right thing at the right time. It was a blessing that myself and two other nurses were on that flight,” Dickey said.

Delta Airlines a statement that said they offered to compensate the passengers and accommodate them on other flights.

Delta is also looking into circumstances that led to the uncomfortable temperatures inside.

