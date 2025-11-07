Local

Local charity continues to fight food insecurity, holds donation drive

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving just under three weeks away, Hosea Helps is hosting the Great Turkey Drop-Off, a food drive to support metro area families this holiday season.

Starting Friday morning, the organization will be collecting donations of frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items at their headquarters at 2545 Forrest Hills Dr. SW in an effort to provide food for needy families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The food will be distributed next Saturday, the 15th and the following Wednesday the 19th.

Families must register online before coming to pick the food up.

Friday’s donation drive will run between 10am and noon.

