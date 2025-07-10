Local

Local charges dropped against Spanish-language journalist from El Salvador

By WSB Radio News Staff
US Immigration Reporter Arrest Mario Guevara, the metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway, in Georgia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Miguel Martinez/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — There is an update on an Atlanta journalist who is being held by ICE in south Georgia.

Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Lisa Marie Bristol says local charges against Salvadoran journalist Mario Guevara are being dropped, citing lack of legal grounds or insufficient evidence.

“Although there was probable cause to take out the warrant, ultimately when looking at the evidence and the law…there wasn’t enough for us to go beyond that” Bristol says.

Guevara, remains in federal immigration detention following his controversial arrest during a “No King’s Day” protest in DeKalb County in June.

