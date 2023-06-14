Local barber specializes in children with special needs, sensory issues

SUWANEE, Ga. — For most people, getting a haircut isn’t a big deal.

But for children with special needs or sensory issues, it can be an overwhelming and scary experience.

A speech-language pathologist in Suwanee is combining his expertise with his hobby of cutting hair to help work through the wiggles, tears, and fears.

Kevin Simmons’ passion to help children communicate evolved to include haircuts after a mother’s plea for help.

“I remember she was just super frustrated. She couldn’t get any haircut or it would be a traumatic experience because a lot of kids we see, they have sensory needs,” Simmons said.

As a self-taught barber, Simmons offered his services.

“It was the easiest experience and the parent was like - she’s never had anyone so patient,” he said.

It was an “Ah ha” moment for Kevin.

“I’m working with kids on the spectrum using devices, articulation, feeding therapy, you name it,” Simmons said.

He now has a website where parents can sign their children up for haircuts.

“I just want them to feel happy and to enjoy this experience for the rest of their lives,” Simmons said.

Simmons recalled his first haircut with that client changed the trajectory of his life and he just wants to help more kids look good, while also making parents feel good.





