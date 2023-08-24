Loaded gun found in student’s backpack at metro Atlanta area high school

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta High School principal announced that a 15-year-old student was found with a loaded weapon in his backpack Thursday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Marvin J. Crumbs, the student told an assistant principal that another student had a gun with them on campus.

The administrator immediately contacted the Marietta Police Department’s School Resource Officer, according to Crumbs’ letter.

In response to the report, and at the direction of MPD, Marietta High School was placed on what officials called a “hold” to delay class changes, and the student reported to have the gun was detained by MPD.

When they searched the backpack, Crumbs said a loaded gun was found inside.

Police confirmed that the student will face two felony charges.

Officials said the student would be booked in the Cob County Youth Detention Center.

Crumbs thanked the other student for doing what they teach at the school: “If you see something, say something.”

He also thanked MPD and school administrators and SROs for working quickly to address the situation.

Crumbs said safety remained a top priority of Marietta High School.

“Every day we work collaboratively with MPD to make sure that we have the appropriate safety measures for all our MCS schools — we will continue this partnership for the safety of our staff and students,” Crumbs said in the letter.