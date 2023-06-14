LIVE UPDATES: Monitoring strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

Updates will be provided throughout the afternoon and into the evening on 95.5 WSB.

The severe weather threats have moved to the Macon and Albany area. A few more storms may develop in the evening or overnight into tomorrow morning for Metro Atlanta.

In Henry, Paulding, and Newton County, WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards has clocked 55mph winds on top of Highway 20 as well as Highway 81. It has been reported that In Locust Grove, there are also 50 to 60mph winds moving to the east that are starting to cross over I-75. Earlier, Stockbridge received wind gusts as high as 60 to 65mph. Power is out for several people in Henry County.

There is a strong thunderstorm on top of the Atlanta airport and close to the East Point and College Park areas.

Take care on the downtown connector moving east as the storm is drifting over I-85 towards Connelly and Panthersville. Currently, there are torrential downpours to the point where it is difficult to see out of your car windshield. There may be some hail in the area as well.

In Stonecrest and Lithonia, heavy rain and hail continue to fall on the south end of I-285, extending out to I-20 on the eastern side.

For Metro Atlanta, the storms will be in and out during the afternoon with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Be aware that the storms can ramp up in intensity and produce damaging winds from now until into the evening, especially 3pm-6pm.

FFC expires Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup [GA] https://t.co/KzmSD6gliw pic.twitter.com/bU1uQwlTUX — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) June 14, 2023

A greater threat for severe storms continues in central and south Georgia, where an “Enhanced” and “Moderate Risk” for severe storms are present from Columbus to Macon.

Warm and humid air will be in place over North Georgia, which is favorable for thunderstorms to develop. In south-central Georgia, a stalled frontal boundary will provide the focal point for storms develop. In addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning, some storms may be strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts that could knock down trees and powerlines. Hail as large as 1″ in diameter may occur as well.

