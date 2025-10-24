‘Live Like Laken’ 5K in Woodstock honors Laken Riley

WOODSTOCK, GA — Runners and walkers in Woodstock are coming together this Saturday for the second annual Live Like Laken 5K, an event honoring Laken Riley and supporting causes that reflect her life and legacy.

The race’s main goal is to raise money for the Laken Hope Foundation, which funds organizations that promote safety awareness for women and provides financial assistance to nursing students through tuition aid programs.

Event organizers say safety will be a key focus, with product handouts and information available to help women prepare and protect themselves in dangerous situations. The foundation says its mission is to “promote awareness and prepare women in the event they are ever in danger.”

Laken Riley, an avid runner and nursing student at Augusta University, was tragically killed in February 2024, while jogging near Lake Herrick on the University of Georgia campus.

The Live Like Laken race aims to celebrate her spirit, promote women’s safety, and continue her commitment to helping others.

Anyone wishing to participate can register through the Laken Hope Foundation website.

WSB’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story