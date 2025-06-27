Live in Atlanta? Your next Uber Eats order could be delivered by a robot

ATLANTA, GA — Do you live in the city of Atlanta? Your next Uber Eats order may be delivered by a robot!

Uber Eats says it’s partnering with Serve Robotics to offer the service at select restaurants in Midtown, Old Fourth Ward and Downtown Atlanta.

The small, autonomous robots are able to roll along sidewalks in an effort to reduce traffic congestion.

Participating restaurants include Real Tacos, Ponko Chicken and Shake Shack, among others.

They hope to deploy more than 2,000 robots across the US by the end of the year.