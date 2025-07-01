Local

Lilburn police offer tips after traffic light outage led to almost 100 near crashes

By Miles Montgomery
Lilburn police officer directing traffic on busy intersection (Lilburn Police Department)
LILBURN, Ga. — Police have issued a reminder after a recent traffic light outage at a busy intersection in Lilburn.

Police say there was a traffic light outage at Lawrenceville Highway and Rockbridge Road and there was almost 100 near accidents. Officers were later sent out to direct traffic and prevent crashes.

“Apparently, when the lights go out, so do some driving skills. We say it with love, but also concern,” Lilburn police said.

No lights means there is a four way stop, flashing red means a full stop, not a suggestion or a rolling stop, police add.

Flashing yellow means to slow down, look around and proceed with caution.

