GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re a wanted person, odds are you probably shouldn’t be speeding while you’re driving.

Victor Maldonado, of Lilburn, was clocked going 81 mph in a 45-mph zone while driving through Greene County, Virginia, and was pulled over.

When looking at his record, the deputy who pulled Maldonado over learned he was wanted on weapons charges, and he was taken into custody.

Maldonado is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail awaiting extradition.