ATLANTA — A 25-year-old man was arrested for threatening communications against president Donald Trump, US Director of National Intelligence, and the White House.

“Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable,” FBI Atlanta said in a post on social media.