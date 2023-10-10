The light is on! Krispy Kreme reopens two years after arson

ATLANTA — The hot sign is officially back on Tuesday morning at an iconic Krispy Kreme location in midtown Atlanta.

The Krispy Kreme at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Argonne Avenue reopened at 6 a.m. as part of a week-long grand reopening.

“We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “Everyone has been so supportive during our bounce-back process and we’re thrilled to turn on the Hot Light. Our longstanding presence in Ponce is core to the community.”

Throughout its grand opening week, Krispy Kreme says it will surprise 120 customers with a “Celebration Ticket,” which is good for a free dozen glazed donuts every month for a year.

The restaurant did not say how many of those tickets would be given away each day.

The business has been closed since Feb. 2021, when the store was intentionally set on fire along the exterior of the building but quickly spread inside, according to fire investigators.

Krispy Kreme did have a pop-up store that was open from December 2021 to April 2022, but that has since been closed.

The store has been at the site for more than 60 years, but it has almost closed a couple of times over the years. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal bought the historic doughnut shop in 2016.

The new shop will be 4,000 square feet and will have new amenities such as an interior custom mural and plaque, a refurbished Krispy Kreme sign and more.

