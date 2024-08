DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Pet lovers who want to adopt a furry friend are now in luck.

Between Aug. 16 and Sept. 10, pet adoptions at the Georgia-based nonprofit LifeLine Animal Project will be free in DeKalb and Fulton Counties for dogs and cats.

Normally, the adoption fee for dogs is $85 and $65 for cats. That includes a complete medical exam, vaccinations and micro-chipping.

Dogs and cats are also spayed or neutered before the adoption.

