Local

Level 1 risk for severe storms issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

By WSBTV

Lightning (Oleg_Yakovlev - stock.adobe.com, File)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A level 1 risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued for most of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta, for Friday afternoon.

The main risks are strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain.

Strong storms were already beginning to pop up in the northwest corner of the state as heavy rain moved through metro Atlanta just before 1 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Gusty storms moving through north Georgia this afternoon
  • Heavy rain possible
  • Heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m.
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!