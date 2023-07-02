Local

Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in north Georgia today, heat advisory issued

Sunday heat advisory

ATLANTA — Severe weather is on the way today amid the weekend heat wave.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a heat advisory was issued for all of north Georgia except the north Georgia mountains, ending at 8 p.m.

Deon says the best time to get outdoors will be in the morning and late evening to stay safe since it will feel like the temperature is 100°-105° in the afternoon. Some areas may feel hotter than 105°.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s.

In addition to the heat advisory, Deon said parts of north Georgia may experience some severe weather in the afternoon into the evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Far north Georgia will be under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather
  • Much of north Georgia including metro Atlanta will be under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather
  • Damaging winds, hail
  • Isolated storms

