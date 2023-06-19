Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Monday in north Georgia

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — A wet day is ahead for residents in north Georgia, as storms move through the area Monday.

WSB Radio Meteorologist Christina Edwards says an upper-level low drifts over the southeast for most of the week, bringing rain and storms to Georgia.

“We have what’s known as a cut-off low, that is sitting on top of Georgia. That low can’t go anywhere, so as it spins over our state it continues to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms.”

The list below highlights the 1+ inch club for this AM! Keep tabs on how much rain you pick up this week -- I'm forecasting 3 to 4 inches of rain for the Metro #Atlanta region, but it'll be interesting to see if any areas receive more than that! #ATLwx #GAwx #ATL pic.twitter.com/RBg6TBTSbg — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) June 19, 2023

There is potential for two to four inches of rain through the end of the week. According to Edwards, North Georgia is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.

Additional waves of rain are expected to move into north Georgia later in the day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and frequent lightning

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

