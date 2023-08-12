Local

Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms, heat advisory in north Georgia

severe weather on the way saturday

ATLANTA — Temperatures are heating up in north Georgia this weekend.

Much of north Georgia will be under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday, and far west Georgia will be under a Level 2 out of 5 risk.

Storms are expected to move into north Georgia Saturday afternoon and early evening.

In addition to the chance for severe weather, there is an active heat advisory for residents south of Interstate 20.

The heat index is up to 105°.

On Sunday, the heat wave continues with an excessive heat watch for areas south and east of Atlanta with a heat index of over 110°.

Here’s what you can expect for storms today:

  • Heavy rain
  • Isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts and hail are possible
  • Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

