CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County mother is demanding answers after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed last weekend at a home along Old Dogwood, just off Tara Boulevard. His mother said Kendarius Carter was shot in the neck.

“I just want somebody to come forward and let me know what happened to my baby,” said his mother, Latosha Carter. “I just want y’all to just put these guns down.”

She said police told her someone entered a townhome and shot her son around 8 p.m. July 28. The townhome is unoccupied and is just down the street from where the teen lived with his mother.

Police have not released information about a suspect or motive, and what led to the shooting is unclear.

“We do not have any information available,” a Clayton County Police Department spokesperson said.

Carter said her son was in the townhome with a group of people, but she has no idea why anyone would have wanted to hurt Kendarius. “My baby was just the sweetest child ever. He did not do anything to nobody,” she said.

On Saturday night, she joined dozens of people for a vigil at Jonesboro Battle Ground City Park, where they released balloons in the teen’s honor.

Carter said her son would have been a ninth grader this year at Lovejoy High School and planned to try out for basketball and track.

Ebony Ellis, who taught Kendarius in the seventh grade, attended the gathering. She called him “super energetic, very smart. It was hard not to love him and be connected to him. His energy pulled you in. I am really gonna miss him.”

Lasandra Swain is the teen’s aunt.

“He loved to be around people,” she said. “He was a people person. Whoever did this to him, we do not know why, but it hurts. He did not deserve this; he did not deserve this at all.”

Floyd County GDC officers arrested by the GBI Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials contacted the GBI on June 5 and made the request after learning of the inmate being assaulted.



