At least one dead after rollover crash near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — WSB is at the scene of a crash in DeKalb County that has part of a busy road shut down.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. along Columbia Drive near the exit to Interstate 20.
Authorities have confirmed that at least one person is dead at the scene.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared that the vehicle went off the road and flipped over.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
There is a large police presence in that area, so you will want to avoid that intersection.
Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.
