At least one dead after rollover crash near I-20 in DeKalb County

Crash along Columbia Drive The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. along Columbia Drive near the exit to Interstate 20. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — WSB is at the scene of a crash in DeKalb County that has part of a busy road shut down.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. along Columbia Drive near the exit to Interstate 20.

Authorities have confirmed that at least one person is dead at the scene.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared that the vehicle went off the road and flipped over.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

There is a large police presence in that area, so you will want to avoid that intersection.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.

