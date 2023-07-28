At least 4 people, 1 dog killed after high speed crash and fire off I-75

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash that left several people and a dog dead.

Clayton County police said just after 1:07 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a deadly car crash on Interstate 75 southbound just north of the Interstate 285 eastbound exit.

According to the investigation, a car carrying two women and two men was going over 100 miles per hour on I-75 southbound when it clipped another vehicle.

After it hit the other vehicle, the car hit a tree and caught fire.

Officials confirmed two people from the speeding vehicle were ejected, and the other two and a dog remained in the car when it caught fire.

Police said all four people and the dog in the car are dead. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities added the driver of the car that was clipped was taken to the hospital. His or her identity has not been released.

Police confirmed that there is no evidence of racing involved and the vehicle that caught on fire was speeding on its own. Authorities are still investigating.





