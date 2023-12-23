At least 2 dead in southwest Atlanta house fire, medical examiner’s office says

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta fire officials said that on Saturday at 12:12 a.m., crews received reports of a fire at a home on Willis Mill Road SW.

When crews arrived, they were told by two residents that there were still people inside.

Firefighters quickly entered the structure and located a woman and an elderly man. Both were taken to Grady, where their conditions are unknown.

Officials said after a secondary search of the property, they located one deceased victim in a bedroom.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Fulton County Medical Examiner investigators confirmed at least two people were killed in the fire.

No further information has been provided.

The cause is under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.