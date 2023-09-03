At least 2 children among ‘multiple people’ shot at northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are responding to a home where multiple people, including two children, have been shot.

Police said the shooting happened at a home off Adkins Road in northwest Atlanta sometime after 10 a.m. Police have not confirmed the number of victims, but two of them are children.

Officers say the children are alert, conscious and breathing. The conditions of the other victims are unknown.

A neighbor said a family just moved into the home where the shooting happened and that he saw several ambulances respond.

There is no word on if anyone has been taken into custody but police said this is not an active shooter situation.

