At least 17 dead so far on Georgia roads over Labor Day weekend

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least 17 people have died on Georgia roads over Labor Day weekend.

Five of those deaths were in the same wreck, a three-vehicle accident on I-85 South at the GA-316 exit ramp. Three more people were hospitalized in that crash. The victims have not been identified.

Another person was killed in a separate crash in Gwinnett County.

Four people died over the weekend on roads in DeKalb County.

A Toccoa man was killed and four other people were injured in a crash on Old Maze Road, according to Now Habersham. Georgia State Troopers said 33-year-old Lacitrus Gholston was driving a Dodge Charger on GA 106 at a high rate of speed and lost control on a curve. The car crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a Ford truck. The truck’s four passengers sustained non-life-threatening injures. Gholston, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Other deadly crashes happened in Grovetown, Milledgeville, Blue Ridge, Atlanta, Athens and South Fulton County.