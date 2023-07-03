At least 17 boating under influence cases reported so far this Fourth of July weekend

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — One of the busiest weekends for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is here and their patrols are making sure boaters stay safe this Fourth of July. So far, game wardens have responded to 17 boating under the influence cases and one boating-related injury on Georgia lakes. That’s according to the latest statistics provided early Monday by the DNR.

The boating incident happened Saturday on Lake Allatoona. Officials say a man was hit on the foot while holding onto a pontoon boat pulling into Glade Marina.

Among the 17 BUIs, the most have occurred on Clarks Hill Lake with five and Lake Lanier with four.

The Georgia DNR’s numbers for Fourth of July are only for incidents that happen between July 1 at 12:01 a.m. through July 4 at 11:59 p.m.

As of Sunday night, there have been no deaths within that time frame. However, DNR did respond to one deadly accident that happened Thursday.

A father and his son were on the Satilla River at Warner’s Landing in Brantley County when the father fell off his jet ski. The son witnessed it from the across the river and swam to rescue his father.

However, he went under the water and game wardens recovered his body three days later.

