At least 14 killed, multiple injured in car crashes across state on holiday weekend

GEORGIA — Georgia State Patrol is investigating several crashes that left multiple people dead and several injured over the Thanksgiving weekend.

At 5:30 a.m., authorities said troopers in Henry County received reports of a crash on interstate-75 North near Highway 155.

According to the investigation, an Amazon tractor-trailer was driving north on I-75 when it hit the back of a Toyota SUV. As it continued north, the Amazon semi hit a second tractor-trailer, forcing it to end in a jack-knifed position across all lanes of I-75 north.

Officials said after it crossed all lanes of I-75, it was hit by a Dodge Charger. The driver of the charger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not provided any information about the other drivers.

Later that day, troopers in Colquitt County received reports of a crash involving two cars on GA 111.

According to the investigation, a gray Ram pickup truck was traveling east when it hit a white Ford van carrying nine people head-on.

Troopers confirmed five of the nine people in the van were killed, and the remaining four were taken to local hospitals. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

GSP officials added that troopers were called to investigate fatal crashes in Hinesville, Columbus, Newnan, Griffin, Brunswick, Sylvania and Dublin however, they have not released any additional information.

The conditions and identities of all of the victims have not been released.

All of the crashes remain under investigation.

