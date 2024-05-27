Local

At least 10 killed on Georgia roads over Memorial Day weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Georgia State Patrol trooper patrol cars

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A least 10 people have been killed in crashes on Georgia roads and highways so far this Memorial Day weekend.

The crashes happened in Calhoun, Marietta, Atlanta, Perry, Thomaston, Clayton County, Blue Ridge, Cartersville and Grovetown.

A 30-year-old man was killed after police say he tried to avoid a collision with another car near Boulevard NE and John Lewis Freedom Parkway early Monday morning and lost control, hitting a power pole.

That man has not been identified.

Another person was killed when a Chevrolet Suburban plowed into a Kia Optima that was parked on the shoulder of I-85 near 17th Street. Police said the driver of the Suburban sped away from the scene. The Kia driver was taken to the hospital, where they died. That driver’s name has not been released.

Information about the other crashes was not immediately available.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!