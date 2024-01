FOREST PARK, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of a warehouse fire in Forest Park.

Authorities confirmed the fire is on the 4600 block of Lake Mirror Road.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Firefighters said that at least one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That person’s identity and condition have not been released.

