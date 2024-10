COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person has died and a busy Cobb County road is shut down on Tuesday morning.

Smyrna police say they are investigating a fatal accident on South Cobb Drive near South Cobb Industrial Boulevard.

They say all southbound lanes from South Cobb Industrial Boulevard to Calibre Lake Parkway are currently closed.

It’s unclear when the crash happened or what led up to it.

Police have not commented on how many people were killed or hurt.