DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police confirmed at least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 285. Multiple lanes of the interstate are shut down as police investigate.

The crash happened Monday just after 5 a.m.

Police say that the crash involved at least five vehicles near the Chamblee-Dunwoody Road exit. At least one person has died. Police did not say how many were injured.

The lanes will remain closed until at least 8 a.m. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.