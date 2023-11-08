Local

At least 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in northwest Atlanta, police say

Crash on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and two were critically injured in a crash in northwest Atlanta Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened near 1598 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the crash happened. The victims’ identities have not been released.

At the scene, a black SUV appeared to be severely damaged. It’s unclear how many cars were involved in the crash.

The accident happened right across the street from Woodson Academy.


