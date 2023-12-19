Lawyers for election interference defendant file to withdraw as counsel

ATLANTA — Lawyers for one of the 15 co-defendants remaining in the Georgia election interference RICO trial in Fulton County have filed in court to stop representing their client.

According to new court documents, attorneys for former Kanye West and R. Kelly publicist Trevian Kutti have chosen to withdraw as counsel of record for the defendant, one of the more than a dozen remaining indictees alongside former President Donald J. Trump.

Kutti was released on a $75,000 bond in Fulton County, with the requirement that she report for pre-trial supervision every 30 days and not act in a way that would intimidate anyone known by her to be a co-defendant or witness in the case, nor obstruct the administration of justice.

The Chicago-based publicist was also ordered not to communicate directly or indirectly with any of the people known to be a witness in the case aside from her counsel, nor post on social media about the facts of the case.

Court records show attorneys Darryl B. Cohen, Steven A. Greenberg and Joshua G. Herman have all filed to withdraw as counsel for Kutti, telling the court in their motion that they have already informed their client of this action.

The motion says Kutti may file an objection against the motion to withdraw within 10 days of filing. It is unknown if Kutti intends to object.

No reason for the withdrawal was provided in the court motion, but WSB has reached out to the attorneys for comment on their decision to no longer represent Kutti. We are waiting for their response.

WSB-TV’s Sam Sachs contributed to this report.