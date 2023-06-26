Lawrenceville used-car salesmen accused of ripping off buyers

(LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.) — The Lawrenceville Police Department has issued warrants for the arrests of two suspects, accused of defrauding over a dozen victims for thousands of dollars while working at a used-car dealership.

Dating back to February, authorities have been investigating complaints that Auto Star at 220 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville was defrauding customers. An investigation revealed that two employees, identified as 27-year-old Alexander Weigard of Dunwoody and 3-year-old Ibrahim Ali of Buford, posed as managers of the dealership to pull off the scam.

After a cash down payment was made on a vehicle, the two suspects asked customers to return the next day to finalize the loan. They then told the customers that the loan was denied, and cited a no-refunds policy to pocket the down payment.

Social media pages for Atlanta Highline Motors and Atlanta Motor Source, two companies which do not exist, were used to lure customers in.

Once Auto Star was notified, Weigard and Ali were terminated.

Both suspects remain at large, with their whereabouts unknown.

Lawrenceville Police isasking for anyone that might have been victimized by these two suspects to contact Detective Woods at JWoods@LawrencevillePD.com or by calling 770-670-5172.

WSB anchor/reporter Sabrina Cupit contributed to reporting for this story.

