Latin American Association’s 3rd annual Christmas Market to showcase women entrepreneurs’ businesses

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Latin American Association is hosting an event this weekend to help women entrepreneurs take advantage of the holiday season.

Around 70 women-owned businesses will offer unique handmade products on Saturday at the Latin American Association’s third annual Christmas Market.

Since 2014, the LAA has empowered more than 8,000 women with the knowledge of what it takes to get and grow a business.

Entrepreneurs who will be at the event include Daniella Munoz and Laura Poosso, who started “It’s Monna” just five months ago. They say they are eager to bring their business into the community.

“We believe in community,” Poosso said. “It can be difficult, but you have to be resilient and believe in what you are doing.”

Both from Columbia, Munoz and Poosso said they are excited to help holiday shoppers cross things off their shopping lists.

“Our mission is to connect these artisans with customers in the U.S.,” said Daniella Munoz, a local entrepreneur.

The event will occur on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latin American Association on Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

WSB-TV’S Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this report.