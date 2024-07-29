Late-night horseplay at Henry County gas station leads to 16-year-old being shot in stomach

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A teen is hospitalized and another is in police custody after horseplay led to a shooting.

At 2:45 a.m., Stockbridge police were called to the Texaco gas station on Eagles Landing Parkway regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found four acquaintances who had arrived together in a vehicle.

Stockbridge officials said a 16-year-old boy in the group sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said they found a gun at the scene. After interviewing the other three passengers, horseplay was involved.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm under 18.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.



