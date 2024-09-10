Local

Larry David making tour stop at Fox Theatre next month

PaleyFest LA 2024 - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Larry David arrives at Paley Fest LA 2024 - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at the Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Comedian and actor Larry David is coming to the iconic Fox Theatre next month.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” creator, David will be joined will discuss the two shows and more with the help of a moderator.

The 12th and final season of Curb featured several episodes that took place in Atlanta, with David getting into some legal trouble.

The event called “A Conversation with Larry David” will be held on Oct. 24.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday with general tickets going on sale on Friday.

For more information about buying the show and buying tickets, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!