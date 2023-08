ATLANTA — A family is recovering after a large tree fell in their front yard.

Atlanta police said the tree was reported around 4 a.m. on Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed no one was hurt during the incident.

Witnesses say the tree crushed the car and may have clipped a portion of the house as well.

Authorities confirmed the tree did not come down due to the current weather conditions, but they are unclear what caused it to fall.

