Large rotten tree breaks, crashes into Cobb County house

MARIETTA, Ga. — A large tree crushed the roof of a house in Cobb County after a strong line of thunderstorms moved through metro Atlanta overnight.

The oak tree was rotten to the core and split in two, with half of it falling over Crestridge Drive in Marietta, and the other half into a house.

The top of the tree was still sitting on the house’s roof Monday afternoon.

It appeared branches had broken through the roof into the attic.

The rest of the home did not appear to be damaged by the tree.

Neighbors said the storm that hit around 3:30 to 4:00 a.m. came with heavy rain and lightning.

The tree cracked right down the middle with half of it falling on the home and the other half falling in the street.

Fortunately for neighbors, the tree missed nearby power lines.

The Marietta Fire Department responded and used chainsaws to quickly clear the road.

