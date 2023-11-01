Local

Large police presence shuts down Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven

Dunwoody shooting investigation in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A shooting involving an officer has shut down a busy road in Brookhaven.

Dunwoody police confirmed a shooting happened Wednesday morning inside Brookhaven city limits.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene now where there are least a dozen police cars in a neighborhood off Brookhaven Hill.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released. Officers are focusing their investigation on a Dodge Challenger at the scene.

Police from both Dunwoody and Brookhaven have shut down Ashford Dunwoody Road between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road.



