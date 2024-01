SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A daycare building in South Fulton has a large hole in it after a car crashed into it, police say.

South Fulton police say a car crashed into Evolving Learning Academy on Boat Rock Road on Monday.

They say the car left the road and hit the building, but did not comment on what exactly happened.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured, according to police.

It’s unclear if any children were inside the building at the time of the accident.





©2024 Cox Media Group