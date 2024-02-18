Large fire tears through popular grocery store in northeast Georgia

ROYSTON, Ga. — Dozens of first responders in Franklin County spent more than nine hours on the scene of a massive fire that destroyed a local grocery store.

“If you grew up in this town, more than likely you worked at Dills, myself included,” Royston Fire Chief Matt Elrod said.

Investigators were called out to the grocery store around midnight and spent all of Saturday morning working to contain it.

“It’s really devastating. I used to shop here when I was younger,” customer Haylee Vu said.

This is just one of two grocery stores that serve the small-town community – located just outside of Athens. The loss of this family-owned business will be felt among many families in this community.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire but investigators believe it started in the back of the grocery store after store hours.

“There are some coolers in the back corner. I don’t know if those shorted out,” Elrod said.

The store could not be saved but firefighters managed to spare all of the other businesses in this shopping center.

“We have Food Lion down there but Dills has been here forever,” Vu said.

“I hate it for the family,” Elrod said.

Elrod said a firefighter, who was not identified had to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

According to Elrod, the building is deemed a total loss. The incident remains under investigation.



