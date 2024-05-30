Larceny investigators seek assistance identifying dog theft suspect

Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a dog thief.

There have been numerous recent reports of dogs being stolen, and many times the dogs are French Bulldogs. This time the pet was a black and white King Charles Poodle.

Stolen King Charles Poodle

Stolen King Charles Poodle

Atlanta Police say on April 7th, a woman was caught on surveillance video walking onto the owner’s property on Memorial Drive and then walking off with the dog. The suspect is described as a black female with blonde hair.

A reward up to $2,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.











