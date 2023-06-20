Lanes reopen on 400 south after vehicle flips in crash

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police say three southbound lanes on Georgia 400/Spaulding Drive have reopened after a car accident temporarily caused them to close.
Update: Cleared. Delays remain. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/1Kc1shWFtv— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 20, 2023
Two vehicles were involved in the crash but thankfully, officers say no one was seriously injured.
The lanes reopened Tuesday afternoon.
>> Download our Triple Team Traffic App to follow traffic updates on the go.
©2023 Cox Media Group