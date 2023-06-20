Local

Lanes reopen on 400 south after vehicle flips in crash

Lanes reopen on 400 south after vehicle flips in crash

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police say three southbound lanes on Georgia 400/Spaulding Drive have reopened after a car accident temporarily caused them to close.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash but thankfully, officers say no one was seriously injured.

The lanes reopened Tuesday afternoon.

>> Download our Triple Team Traffic App to follow traffic updates on the go.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!